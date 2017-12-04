Govt does not want electoral reforms – Chiumia

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Grace Chiumia has claimed that the President Peter Mutharika led government does not want electoral reforms.

Speaking at Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally on Sunday in Mzimba West, Chiumia urged Malawians to reject the proposed electoral reforms which are being advocated by Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

“I beg you people of Mzimba West, let us all reject this proposal. Join the President so that these people (PAC) don’t confuse you. Reject this. As government, we don’t support this. We don’t want it,” she said.

The minister added that the 50+1 percent system of electing a president is a waste of resources since when no one gets 50 percent of votes during elections a rerun is held.

“Money meant for reruns should be used in constructing roads, buying medicine in hospitals and many other things. I beg you people of Mzimba West, let us all reject this proposal,” she said.

Chiumia also accused PAC – which is advocating for the tabling and passing of the reforms – of being confused.

She said government engaged PAC on the reforms but the religious organisation is impatient.

Commenting on Chiumia’s remarks, government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the minister was not stating government’s stance on the issue but was only expressing her personal opinion.

Said Dausi: “Did she say what I am saying, I have been sent by government? Are Cabinet ministers not entitled to their personal opinion?” said Dausi.

PAC has since organised protests on December 13 to express disappointment over government’s failure to table the Electoral Reforms Bills and its handling of the Local government reforms.

The Electoral Reforms Bills include an amendment of Section 80(2) of the Constitution and Section 96 (5) of the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act proposing 50+1 percent majority in presidential election.