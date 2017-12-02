Gaba returns for Bidvest Wits

After serving a six match ban, the former Nyasa Big Bullets forward is set to return this weekend for his club Bidvest Wits in the final of Telkom Knockout Cup on Saturday.

Gabadinho Mhango was charged with misconduct after he spat at Michael Morton during an altercation before being handed a six match ban by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Now after serving his ban, the 24-year-old attacker is set to return to the field of play when his side takes on Bloemfontein Celtic in the crucial encounter.

Before the ban, Mhango took to the social media where he apologized to Morton, his club and his fans saying the incident should have never happened.

However, it is still not known whether Wits’ coach Gavin Hunt will include the striker for the match since he has been inactive for the past six games.

His ban saw Mhango being left out by the Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden during an international friendly match against Lesotho last month.