Malawi Queens return

The Malawi National Netball team (the Queens) have arrived into the country from England where they played three test matches against the Roses.

The Queens arrived through the Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on Friday afternoon.

The Malawi flag carriers were beaten 61-53 baskets in the first match before losing 66-60 baskets in the second test series.

Their third defeat was very painful as they gave away a lead to lose by 62-60 baskets.

Malawi’s playmaker Mwayi Kumwenda was named the team’s player of the series following her impressive performance in all the games.

The friendly test series were part of the preparations in readiness for the next year’s Commonwealth Games.

The Queens have never beaten England.

The Roses were coming from a successful Fast5 tourney in Australia where they emerged winners.