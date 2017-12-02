Wizards in must win clash.

Premier Bet Wizards FC must defeat defending TNM Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks if they are to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation from the top flight football.

The rookies are third from the bottom with just 23 points from 27 games and their maximum points are 32.

With Red Lions and Dwangwa United safe from the jaws of relegation, Wizards’ closest contenders are Masters Security but that will depend only if they collect maximum points over KB and at the same time, hoping for a defeat for Masters Security when they play already relegated Blantyre United at Chilomoni Stadium.

Anything other than a win will see Peter Mponda’s men returning to the Premier Division for the second time in three years.

Wizards FC started the league on a high note in the first round but their slump in form in the first round saw them registering only a single victory before dropping in the bottom of the standings.

The rookies have only managed to beat the soldiers once in three meetings.