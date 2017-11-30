Tell Malawians what Electoral Reforms Bills are – Chiefs

Chiefs in the country have said that it is important to tell Malawians what Electoral Reforms Bills are before pushing government on the matter.

Prominent chiefs such as Ngolongoliwa , Kyungu , Kawinga and Lukwa have accused Public Affairs Committee (PAC) of pushing government too much without enough public awareness on the Electoral Reforms Bills.

In a petition to the Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya and President Peter Mutharika, chiefs led by Paramount Ngolongoliwa asked the speaker and president to hold the tabling of the bills to pave way for more public awareness.

According to the chiefs, Malawi cannot afford a 50+1 presidential election system because of the economic hardships affecting Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Themba Mkandawire who is lawmaker for Blantyre City Centre received the petition at the august house on behalf of the speaker.

The religious grouping PAC has slated 13th December as the day it will hold peaceful countrywide demonstrations because government failed to table the bills in parliament before 29th November, 2017.