ESCOM bites Multichoice hard: DSTV, Gotv subscription drops

Multichoice Malawi is feeling the pinch in the wake of persistent blackouts as Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) continues to implement loadshedding programmes.

Multichoice Malawi is suffering along business lines with more of its customers shunning subscriptions for DSTV and Gotv.

Most people fear losing money on services they can only enjoy for limited time.

Blackouts are hitting the country for as long as 24 hours, save for areas connected to hospital lines as they are enjoying full supply.

This has forced a big number of DSTV and Gotv subscribers to lock their money until the situation is normalised.

Gotv subscriber Elizabeth Machilika from Blantyre told Malawi24 that she would rather deny herself entertainment than have it partially.

She said: “I will wait until electricity is back to normal but for now no entertainment. I do not want to get it in half.”

Some quarters are avoiding full bouquets to save money. They believe denying themselves a bit of entertainment due to power shortages is not good for their social life.

Dennis Mzembe, a DSTV subscriber from Lilongwe said: “I am only paying for small bouquets, I cannot completely cut myself off from entertainment, information and education because of blackouts.”

In an interview with Malawi24 on Tuesday, Multichoice Malawi marketing manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda admitted being affected by the problem.

“The electricity problem has not spared anybody, every sector has been hit hard,” he said in a few words.

Last year, subscribers proposed a prepaid system which would keep them subscribed depending on how they watch. However their informal proposal hit a snag.