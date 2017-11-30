Teen in for murder

Mzimba Police are keeping in the cooler 18-year-old Moses Chisambi for murdering Wilson Mumba, 20.

The murder occurred on Monday at around 8pm at Bulala in the district.

According to public relations officer for Mzimba police Peter Botha, the two were from same village and they had some misunderstandings of which both did not reveal to anybody.

On the particular day they were both at a football match at Bulala.

After the match, the victim started walking back home not knowing that the suspect had plans to ambush him.

When the suspect caught up with the victim, he produced a knife and stabbed him in the head before running away.

The victim was found by other people who gave him first aid and took him to Bulala Health Centre where he was referred to Mzimba District Hospital where he died upon arrival.

Postmortem revealed that death was due to excess loss of blood secondary to the knife stab.

The suspect Moses Chisambi hails from Ching’anya village T/A Chindi in Mzimba district.