Two police officers steal FISP coupons

Two police officers from Mponela Police Station in Dowa have been arrested for stealing 57 Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) coupons.

The two stole coupons valued at K855,000 from a World Wide Wholesalers shop assistant.

According to Dowa Police Public Relations Officer Sergeant Richard Kaponda, on 23 November Joel Chrispin Hara who works at Mitundu World Wide Depot Shop went to Head Office in Lilongwe to hand over the coupons and other documents left over the week and due to transport problems he arrived at the head office late.

Kaponda said that upon arriving late, Hara found his bosses had gone to the Mosque to pray and while he was there, he received a message that his wife in Ntchisi was sick.

Hara decided to go and see his wife in Ntchisi and he took the coupons together with the documents and boarded a minibus going to Ntchisi.

Upon arrival at Dowa Turn off, Hara received a phone call from his friend who is identified by the name Killion who asked to meet him and Hara waited for his friend.

Killion arrived later with two men who introduced themselves as police officers and they started questioning where Hara got the coupons.

Kaponda said the police officers handcuffed Hara and took the coupons and run away into the minibus leaving Hara and his friend.

“People at the scene told Hara that the two are Police officers from Mponela police station and this made Hara to go and report the incident to Mponela police,” said Kaponda.

Police questioned the two officers and they admitted taking the coupons from Hara.

The Police are yet to open a case against their fellow police officers.

The two suspects are Sergeant Chipirilo Nazonse aged 39 who come from Samala village Traditional Authority NSamala in Balaka district and sergeant Zakeyo kadzakakumanja aged 34 who come from Mvula village Traditional Authority Lukula in Kasungu district.