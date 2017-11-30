Don’t take peace for granted – APM tells Malawians

Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika on Wednesday at the commemoration of the International Day of Peace and the launch of the National Peace Policy urged Malawians not to take peace for granted.

The commemoration which was under the theme ‘Together for peace; respect, safety and dignity for all’ was held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Delivering his speech before the launch, President Mutharika said the two events demonstrate that government and the people of Malawi value peace.

He said the rest of the world commemorated the day on 21st September but it was symbolic for Malawi that it must also launch the National Peace Policy on the same day.

Mutharika said by unveiling the National Peace Policy, it meant satisfying the aspirations of Malawians who are peace-loving people and also conforming to the various conventions, treaties, charters and protocols agreed upon at various regional, continental and global levels.

The president continued by warning those that take peace for granted and are fond of provoking one another in the society, in politics and in the media claiming peace did not come accidentally.

“Today, we are joining the rest of the world of peace lovers. The world knows that Malawi is an envoy of peace so let us be proud that we are ambassadors of peace and hence launching our policy at a timely moment when Africa is taking serious measures to safeguard peace.

“We should never forget that we are a peace loving people. We should remember that the war in Rwanda started because of a radio station. As we say, it is a small matchstick that ignites a great forest. Let us all take the responsibility of safeguarding peace. We value peace and that is why Malawi has been at peace for all these years. It is symbolic that we launch the National Peace Policy on this day,” said Mutharika.

He added that it was important to celebrate peace because nothing works where there is no peace and he urged Malawians to cherish peace as it comes next to life itself.

Dignitaries at the function included Leader of Opposition Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and head of Diplomatic Missions Madam Thandiwe Dumbutchena, government officials and chiefs.