Nsanje residents refusing to relocate to upper areas

Authorities in Nsanje have said residents in disaster prone areas in the district are still reluctant to relocate to upper areas.

This follows heavy rains that have destroyed houses in the district.

Speaking to local media, Nsanje District Commissioner Gift Lapozo said the residents are supposed to understand dangers of living in disaster prone areas.

He said Nyachikata is one of the areas where people are reluctant to move to places where the authorities have offered them the plots despite government’s efforts to persuade them.

According to him, Nyachikata Traditional Authority told authorities that the people are reluctant to move to other areas because they do not want to leave fertile land.

But Lapozo said government pledged to offer the residents other land to cultivate and settle on.

He therefore expressed concern over the situation which he said is worrisome and pathetic.

Lapozo said the residents might think that the authorities are infringing on their rights but government is protecting them from the disasters.

Residents in Nyachikata area have been experiencing heavy rains since last Friday. Currently, some houses have been destroyed due to the rains.