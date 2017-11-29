Karonga registers cholera death

There are fears of Chorela outbreak in Kaporo in the northern border district of Karonga following the death of a person suffering from the disease.

According to District Commissioner Richard Hara, the health centre at Kaporo has recently registered three cases of Cholera and one of the patients died on Monday.

“Kaporo Health Centre received two patients suspected to be suffering from chorela and a third was considered to be normal sickness but her health deteriorated badly at night and I regret to announce that we have registered one death last night. Other details such as possible links to Tanzania or main causes are yet to come,” said. Hara.

Commenting on this, Dr Morgan Nyirenda who is a medical doctor advised people to observe cleanliness especially this time when we are getting into rainy season.

“I just want to advise people that this time when the rain is starting it’s when we expect more cases of Cholera, let’s use modern methods to prevent this disease,” said Nyirenda.

He added that people should make sure to wash hands before eating anything and wash food that they eat without cooking such as mangoes.