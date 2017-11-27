Neglecting electoral reforms will trigger voter apathy – Malawians

Malawians have warned that they will shun 2019 tripartite elections if electoral laws will not be amended to allow the use of 50+1 percent system in the elections.

Malawi24 conducted a snap survey in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe where residents said it is meaningless to go and vote then see one declared a winner with less than 50 per cent of votes.



Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, one resident Margret Banda said the electoral reforms bills should be a priority if the country is to really embrace true democracy.

“How could you expect one to lead the country when the majority haven’t voted for him or her. No one can claim to be loved by voters by less than half of the voters. All stakeholders should discuss amicably and approve the electoral reforms ahead of 2019 tripartite elections.

“See how our fellow African country, Liberia did recently. The presidential candidates failed to reach half of votes and the elections are slated to be re-run until one manages to have 50+1 votes,” she said.

She stressed that it is good to shun the 2019 elections if the electoral reforms will not be accepted than voting and then having a president who will not be liked by many Malawians.

Another Lilongwe resident, Maxwell Kalinga also said if the August house won’t discuss the electoral reforms bills, they must expect low turnout of voters in 2019.

Kalinga told Malawi24 that if the reforms won’t be allowed it will mean that the government doesn’t take into consideration needs of Malawians.

“We need the reforms to be sure that we have a president who will be voted by many people. You can’t be called a president with 40 percent votes leaving out 60 percent. This is unjustifiable and we will not vote if the authorities will be adamant to their wishes,” Kalinga told Malawi24.

Recently, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) threatened to stage peaceful demonstrations if the electoral reforms bills won’t be discussed before 29th November, 2017.