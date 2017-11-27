Police warn over fake home affairs officers

Police in Malawi have warned the general public to be alert with thugs claiming to be officers from the ministry of home affairs.

According to reports, there are some people impersonating officers from home affairs ministry and they are visiting people’s homes to check voter Identity Cards for the elections.

Confirming to Malawi24 on Sunday afternoon, National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said these thugs have documents with letterhead to trick people.

Kadadzera added that the country has no such initiative by government through the ministry of home affairs.

He urged people to report to police any person visiting communities with intentions of checking voter IDs.

Meanwhile police are yet to arrest any person involved in the scam.