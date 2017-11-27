Govt defies PAC’s ultimatum on electoral reforms

Malawi government through Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has disclosed that it will maintain its pace on handling electoral reforms bills despite the six day ultimatum by Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

Recently, Minister of Justice and Constitution Affairs Samuel Tembenu said government cannot skip important stages to please the religious group.

Tembenu added that the bills are yet to go through some stages despite PAC pushing for their tabling within six days.

On Thursday, PAC petitioned President Peter Mutharika and Speaker of National Assembly Richard Msowoya to have the electoral reforms bill tabled.

PAC threatened to hold mass demonstrations if government fails to table the bills within the days given.

The religious body PAC has been advocating for electoral reforms bills to pass into laws. Among others the bill is to witness President elect having more than 50 percent of votes during elections.

Meanwhile some opposition parties have joined calls to have the bills tabled during the current sitting of Parliament.