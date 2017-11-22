Mutharika dedicates professorship to health workers in Malawi

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has dedicated her honorary professorship to health workers in the country.

Mutharika said health workers in Malawi do a great job in fighting various diseases.

She made the remarks at Golden Peacock Hotel in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe where the Peking University School of Public Health conferred her an Honorary Professor in Global Health.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, allow me therefore, to dedicate this professorship to all dedicated health workers in the country.

“These are the people who are making our public health services tick. I also want to celebrate today with all Malawians who work tirelessly in the fight against HIV and AIDS, maternal and child mortality and cancers. And indeed , the people who strive to make our country cleaner, healthier and beautiful remind me that this professorship is not just about me,” Mutharika said.

Malawi’s First Lady further stressed the significance of educating girls as this fits best with health.

According to Mutharika, there is strong relationship between education and health.

“The best way to make a healthy nation is to educate and empower women. That is why I have gone on a crusade for the girl child education. I believe that educated girls are better able to make good decisions about their health lifestyles and choices,” Mutharika said.

Last year University of Malawi awarded a doctorate to Mutharika.