Bullets explain reasons for moving Silver tie to Nchalo

Nyasa Big Bullets have cited security and tactical concerns as the main reasons behind the shifting of their Tnm Super League clash with Silver Strikers from the Chilomoni to the Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo, Chikwawa.

Bullets used the Nchalo venue as their home ground at the start of the season but later moved to Chilomoni midway through the first round, where all but one of their home league ties have been played.

But with Silver coming to town on Sunday 26 November, the official fixture list released by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM ) indicates Kalulu Stadium as venue for the match.

And according to Bullets general secretary Albert Chigoga, it is his club which has opted for Nchalo over Chilomoni.

“It is our decision to take the match to Nchalo which is our second optional home venue. Kalulu is more secure than Chilomoni because it is big enough to host such an epic encounter, and it’s more secure because its spectators sit far from the pitch unlike at Chilomoni where the perimeter fence from the pitch is just close to the fans in the stands,” said Chigoga.

He added that the decision has been made after consultations with the technical panel.

“We consulted our technical crew which supported the move. After all we have won some games at Kalulu this season so no need to panic”

The general secretary also disclosed that the team will make time to train at the ground prior to Sunday.

Before abandoning the Lower Shire facility, Bullets played 4 matches at the venue beating Mzuni, Civil and Kamuzu Barracks before drawing against Premier bet Wizards.

At Chilomoni, the team kept its blistering form intact where their worst result in all competitions to date, was a goalless draw with Mafco, during the first round of the Super League.

But the club made headlines for the wrong reasons, turning the venue into a war zone, as some of its supporters unleashed a wave of terror against visiting teams.

No wonder, 10 of the club’s supporters were some weeks ago handed 5 year each bans from all football related activities for their involvement in the ugly scenes.

Some of the visiting sides to have suffered such nasty acts are Kamuzu Barracks, Moyale and Karonga United.

Bullets who face Azam Tigers in the league this Thursday, are second in the league, 4 points off the pace while Silver sit in third, 7 points adrift of leaders Be Forward Wanderers.