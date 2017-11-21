Stich Fray angry over UMP Awards mockery

Urban artist Stich Fray has bombed all musicians that are mocking him following his failure to claim an Urban Music People (UMP) award despite his dominance in nominations.

Some musicians have been making fun of the Blantyre based artist on social media, since the awards night. They maintain that his five nominations were as good as nothing.

In retaliation, the Zoti Ndimakukonda hitmaker said his critics have to produce hit songs and perform at many shows, then they will be in a better position to mock him.

“Muli busy kulemba ma status omunyoza Stich Fray pamene olo ndi hit song yomwe mulibe or even a nomination. Kuma shows simutengedwaso nkomwe. So before seeking Facebook likes in a way of makin fun of me coz of the awards, yambani Kaye mwapanga hit song and get more shows..” exploded Stich Fray on Facebook yesterday.

He also cited some top artists who are basking in the glory of their hit songs but came out as losers in the UMP awards.

“Inee, Martse, Theo Thomson ndi Tay grin taluza ma awards koma tili ndi ma hit songs ndipo tikuyimbabe sitinamalize. Ndaona kuti wina wake watasa pa mudzi pano.”

The musician cum producer was tipped to win big at this year’s awards by virtue of being the most nominated. He earned nominations in the following slots; Best Producer, Artist of Year, Best Song of The Year, Best Afro-Pop Artist and Best Music Video.

Real name Steven Chibwanzi, he is trending with his two afro pop songs, Zoti Ndimakukonda and Wamupeza.