Fredokiss, Gwamba dominate 2017 UMP awards

Ghetto King Kong Fredokiss and Gwamba scooped three awards each in 2017 Urban Music People (UMP) during awards gala held on Saturday night in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

2017 UMP awards gala saw Fredokiss winning three categories namely best live artist, best rap and hip hop and artist of the year.

Gwamba managed to take home three awards in this year’s UMP awards in the categories namely best gospel of the year, best album of the year (Jesus is my boss) and the best collaboration of the year which is ‘Mr Yesu’ in which he featured Kell Kay.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Fredokiss dedicated his awards to the ghetto saying that without his fans’ support in the ghetto no award would have been won.

“I don’t take this for granted and that is why I am dedicating my awards to my fans in the ghetto. I am also thanking God for the awards since I know that I am not the best among all the artists in Malawi,” Fredokiss told Malawi24.

He further urged up and coming artists to dream big and aim to achieve a lot in music industry.

Fredokiss told Malawi24 that all up and coming artists should not be dreaming to be like him but surpass the Ghetto King Kong in the music world.

Here are winners in all categories.

1.Producer of the year – BFB

Video Director of the Year – SUKEZ Artist of the Year – Fredokiss Album of the year – Jusus My Boss (Gwamba) Best Song of the Year – Apse Mtima (Macelba) Music video of the Year – Gwetsa – Nathan Tunez & Hazel Best Rap/Hip Hop Artist – Fredokiss Best SADC Act – Cassper Nyovest Best Female Act – Sangie. Best RnB Artist – Kell Kay Best New Artist – Waxy K Best Gospel Artist – Gwamba. Best Band – Mizu Band. Best Reggae/Dancehall Act – Malinga Mafia. #Malinga2deMafia Best Collaboration – Mr. Yesu : Kell Kay x Gwamba. Best Duo/Group – Bossaro Music Group Best Live Act – Fredokiss

This year’s UMP awards gala was spiced up by performances by Lulu, Piksy, Gwamba, Hazel Mak and Emtee from South Africa.