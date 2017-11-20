Central Medical Stores donates sunscreen to PWAs

In a bid to reduce skin related challenges facing persons with albinism in Malawi, Central Medical Stores (CMS) on Friday donated sunscreen lotion to people with albinism.

The company donated 5000 units of sunblock lotion and Sun Protection Factor (SPF 30) worth K17.5 million to people with albinism in the capital city of Lilongwe.

Confirming to Malawi24 on this, President for Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) Overstone Kondowe said CMS bought the consignment in order for district hospitals to procure them for persons with albinism using their monthly budgetary allocation which has not been the case.

Therefore CMS decided to donate the lotion to APAM.

“The donation is one of the milestones in the work of APAM in advocating for quality health care services for PWAs in Malawi,” he explained.

He further said that the donation is timely and positive gesture as discussions with Government and development partners are at the highest level in facilitating on the same.

According to him, different partners are as well graduating from the circulation of the SPF 30 to more effective lotion with sun protective factor greater than 50 which is locally produced at low cost .

The handing over ceremony took place at the Central Medical Stores and was presided over by the CMS Public Relations Officer, Herbert Chiyambi Chandilanga