Silver fail to close gap on Bullets

The Central Bankers Silver Strikers failed to close the gap on Nyasa Big Bullets after a 1-1 draw with Mzuni on Sunday.

In the first half both teams found chances but were denied by goalkeepers, Chimwemwe Nkukwawa was in goals for Mzuni and Brighton Munthali for the Bankers.

First half ended without a goal, but there was some incident after referee Misheck Juwa blew to end the first half.

Silvers’ Brighton Munthali assaulted center referee Misheck Juwa after he exchanged words with Lazarus deco Nyemera forcing the referee to show him the red card.

In the second half, Silver pulled out Yunusa Sheriff and brought in goalkeeper Blessings Kameza.

The Bankers then saw the back of the net in the 67th minute through Mathews Siwale before Mzuni equalised through their substitute Henry Misinjo in the 89th minute.

After the game, Francis Songo team manager for the Bankers said they failed to play their usual football because of the pitch.

“We failed to play our usual tactic football because the condition of the ground, it is in bad state that made us to lose more balls,” he said.

On the red card, Songo said he could not comment because he was yet to speak with Munthali.

While Mzuni coach Alex Ngwira said Silver scored an offside goal but he congratulated his boys for the hard work to hold silver.

The Central Bankers are now with 51 points after playing 26 games, three points behind second placed Bullets while Mzuni now have 31 points.

Silver Strikers’ next fixture is against Nyasa Big Bullets.