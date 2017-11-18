Recent News
Malawi Queens to leave on Sunday

Malawi National Netball Team the Queens will leave on Sunday for United Kingdom where they are going to play friendly games against England.

The team that camped for a week will leave via Chileka International airport.

Queens leaving for England. (File image)

Coach Mary Waya has since selected 12 players to travel to England.

The Queens are travelling with five defenders namely Joanna Kachilika (captain), Loreen Ngwira, Martha Dambo, Julie Sambo, and Wezzie Mzemba.

While attackers are Thandie Galleta, Takondwa Lwazi, and Rose Mkanda.

In front there are three players namely Jane Chimaliro (vice-captain) Jessie Mazengera Sanudi, Mwai Kumwenda and Joyce Mvula.

Head coach is Waya assisted by Whyte Mulirima while team manager is Jane Kachali Saidi and team doctor is Gertrude Chilemba.

