Malawi to play Morocco in October

The Flames’ 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Morocco which was scheduled to kick off in March has been moved to October by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), Malawi24 can reveal.

With the 2019 tournament kicking off in July rather than January, Caf feels there are extra international dates available for qualifiers.

This means that the Flames will have ample time to prepare for the clash as it will be played after the World Cup in Russia.

The decision has also given five African World Cup finalists to play international friendly matches in readiness for the World Cup which kicks off in June.

Flames Head Coach Ronny Van Geneugden is still in the process of rebuilding the team after taking over from Ernest Mtawali this year.

In readiness for the 2019 tournament, under RVG, the Flames have played 1054 minutes (thus 11 games), scoring five goals, losing four times, winning twice and drawing five times.

On Saturday, Malawi played to a 1-all draw against Lesotho.

The Belgian tactician has been criticized for failing to establish his starting eleven as he is fond of changing his squad in each and every game he has been in charge so far.

Football Association of Malawi is yet to comment on the latest development.