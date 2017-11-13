91% MSCE pass rate among inmates excites Malawi Prison

The Malawi Prison Services has expressed joy with the high pass rate among inmates who sat for 2017 Malawi School Certificate Examinations.

Public Relations Officer for Prison Smart Maliro said this year’s MSCE pass rate is 91 percent which he said is higher than last year’s pass rate.

Maliro said the education the inmates have acquired will help them become independent in future.

The publicist added that the results also showed that the inmates have interest in education regardless of their status, something which is good.

He explained that this improvement has come after the prison service introduced strategies to make sure that the inmates have resources in the area of education.

The publicist went on to say that there are many inmates who have talents in several things but they need education to expose the talents.

Maliro therefore commended well-wishers including different churches and other stakeholders for supporting prisons with resources such as learning and teaching materials.

The publicist asked the general to continue supporting the Malawi Prison Service with their resources in time of their need.