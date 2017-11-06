Flames commence preparations for Lesotho friendly clash

The Malawi National Football Team had their first training session in readiness for their international friendly match against Lesotho at Bingu National Stadium this weekend.

Almost all foreign based players have arrived, apart from Lusaka Dynamos’ Dalitso Sailesi, Charles Swini and Golden Arrows defender Limbikani Mzava.

The trio are expected to arrive in the country before Wednesday.

South Africa’ quartet of Gabadinho Mhango, Gerald Phiri Jnr, Robert Ng’ambi, Atusayi Nyondo, Schumacher Kuwali, Chawanangwa Kaonga and John Banda arrived early on Monday to join the local based players at Bingu National Upper Stadium.

According to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneudgen says the training will continue everyday from 9:30 to 11:00am in the morning.

Flames will play Lesotho in readiness for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros Island next year.