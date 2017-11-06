Kamuzu Barracks retain volleyball trophy

Kamuzu Barracks volleyball team beat Moyale Barracks to retain the National Raiply Volleyball championship.

The team managed to beat their brothers in arms Moyale Barracks volleyball to win the trophy.

Kamuzu Barracks earlier beat Thunder 3-0 of Lilongwe to book a place in finals while Moyale beat Mipuniro also from Lilongwe 3-1.

For winning the trophy, the winner KB went away with K600,000 and a trophy, while runners up Moyale received K300,000.

Third placed Thunders went away with K200,000 while the fourth Mipumiro pocketed K100,000. on top of that all teams that participated received K20,000 kwacha each.

In women’s category, Moyale Barracks won K500,000 trophy after beating Kamuzu Barracks women’s volleyball who received K200,000 kwacha.

Mc Goodwin Mangani who is captain for KB said the team managed to defend the trophy because of hard work.

“Hard work is the only secret for us and that is why we managed to win the trophy, Moyale this time gave us tough game but our experience helped us to defend the trophy,” he said.

The champions Kamuzu Barracks will represent Malawi at zone 6 tournament that will be held next month in Bulawayo Zimbabwe.

“Even our Army General is aware because we promised him we will defend the trophy before we came here for the game,” said Mangani.

Volleyball Association of Malawi vice president James Kaunda thanked Raiply company for helping the game in Malawi.

“I just want to thank the management of Raiply Malawi for the hand to develop the sports in the country, and bringing teams from different regions together,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda also urged Malawians especially those who are surrounding the Chikangawa forest to help the company to protect the fores, not to burn or cut the trees.