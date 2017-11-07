Devotion: Word is living and active

Heb 4:12 “For the word of God is living, and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword, and piercing even to the dividing of soul and spirit, of both joints and marrow, and is able to discern the thoughts and intentions of the heart.”

The Word of God is not like any book. Its alive, its working actively and is still producing results. It penetrates to every area of your life and can fix issues in you. Therefore allow the Word to enter you. Have time to study and meditate on the Word. Psalm 119:130 “The entrance of your words gives light. It gives understanding to the simple.”

The Word is a person, Jesus( John 1:1).Revelation 19:12-13 “His eyes were like a flame of fire, and on His head were many crowns.

He had a name written that no one knew except Himself. He was clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called The Word of God.”

So whatever Jesus did, He is still working and active through the Word. You can get same results even more by using the Word. Therefore whatever situation you want to change, get the right Word, use it and get right results. He is the same yesterday, today and always.

Confession

I have the word of God which is living and active. I get the right results through the Word. In Jesus name. Amen

