Workers in for stealing from Chipiku shop

Police in Mulanje district have arrested six Chipiku Shop workers for stealing K4 million and various items from the shop.

The six, Steven Kampezeni aged 26, Veronica Nakhule, 24, Ruth Senzani 28, Moreen Nkutu, 22, Ana Antonio aged 23 and Witness Chosaine, 52, are reported to have connived to steal from the shop.

According to the police, the six stole cash by drilling a hole behind the shop on October 19.

Mulanje police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira said the guard Chosaine was found tied up when police reached the scene.

Ngwira added that internal audit revealed that the thieves had gone away with K4 million and other items.

“Later, well-wishers tipped the police that one worker Nakhule had huge sums which they suspect could be the one stolen,” said Ngwira.

Nakhule revealed to have got the money from the shop when she connived with fellow workers.

The six are yet to appear in court to answer charges of theft by servant contrary to section 286 of Malawi penal code.

Kampezeni and Nkutu come from Neno district while Nakhule and Antonio hail from Chiradzulu district.

Chosaine and Senzani are from Mulanje district.