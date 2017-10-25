Regional associations back their teams to cause upsets in Fisd Cup

The country’s three regional football associations are all confident that their respective teams competing in the Fisd Challenge Cup have the quality and character to stun elite sides and progress beyond the round of 16.

The competition enters the national phase with 8 fixtures spread between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) is parading two teams namely Karonga United from their Simama Premier Division and non-league side Katowo who are the face of the district teams from the north.

Karonga have a daunting task against Nyasa Big Bullets on Wednesday at the Chilomoni stadium in Blantyre while Katowo will make the not so strenuous distance from Rumphi to Mzuzu for a date against Super League side Moyale Barracks.

According to NRFA general secretary Masiya Nyasulu, Karonga and Katowo are both capable of upsetting their elite opponents.

“Anything can happen in cup competitions. Karonga stunned Bullets 1-0 when they were in the Super League last season, so they cannot be underrated. As for Katowo they didn’t get this far by fluke so Moyale better be careful,” warned Nyasulu.

The Central Region Football Association (CRFA) is at this stage being represented by three teams, Holy Cross Ambassadors from their Chipiku Premier Division who meet top flight outfit Azam Tigers on Thursday in Blantyre.

The other two are non-league teams Swallows and Dedza Soccer Saints of Ntcheu and Dedza districts respectively.

Both have escaped elite opposition as they face fellow district sides.

Swallows play Umodzi of Nsanje while Soccer Saints have Mulanje’s Nsuwadzi in their way.

Both matches are slated for Thursday.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, CRFA Vice general secretary Antonio Manda backed the three to progress beyond this level.

“We expect a lot from the three teams because we are convinced that we produced very strong teams at the stage. The three can compete at the highest level and go far in this competition,” said Manda.

But while Manda and his committee have all the faith in their babies, Southern Region Football Association Chairperson Raphael Humba is also banking on his three armies to make the region proud.

The three are Chikwawa United who face Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks as well as the aforementioned Umodzi and Nsuwadzi.

“We are proud of the three and looking at their performances this far, we are confident they will succeed. We had 2 teams in this year’s Carlsberg cup quarterfinals, and we are hoping for another fairytale run in this tournament,” said Humba.

Football Association of Malawi Acting Competitions Manager Casper Jangale said the minnows have promised to cause shocks and upsets which as FAM believe will indeed come to pass.