A university owned by South African based prophet Shepherd Bushiri has ended its operations, Malawi24 can reveal.

According to information reaching this publication, the institution of higher learning known as the Shepherd Bushiri International University has folded.

Reports also show that all workers at the university have been fired though the university’s Vice Chancellor is yet to be sacked as he is refusing to sign his retrenchment letter.

Malawi24 understands that the university was making losses hence the decision to close it.

There are also fears that one of Bushiri’s other businesses, a mobile network provider called PSB Network, will be shut down.

When asked on the closure, Bushiri’s publicist, Ephraim Nyondo, had no immediate comment. He promised to come back to us, which he did not as of press time.

The Shepherd Bushiri International University which is based in Pretoria was in the news in July after South African authorities revealed that it was operating illegally as it was not registered with the country’s Department of Higher Education.

The university was told to cease any illegal operations while potential students were advised to verify the university’s credentials before enrolling.

Bushiri however claimed that the university was in the process of registering with South African authorities and he was hopeful the process would be finalised later this year.