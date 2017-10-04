89-year-old woman killed in house fire

A house fire has killed a woman aged 89 in Bvumbwe township.

The incident ocurred during the night of October 1, 2017.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane identified the deceased as Ester Chinjika.

Nhlane said the woman was sleeping in the house but she did not extinguish a burning candle before going to bed.

Suddenly, the candle came into contact with a mosquito net and the fire spread to her beddings and later to other parts of the house.

“People got surprised to see smoke coming from the house, and when they went close to check what was happening it was unfortunately too late because the house was already in a blaze,” he said.

According to the publicist, efforts to rescue the woman did not yield any positive result and she was pronounced dead upon arrival at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

The woman hailed from Nkhukuteni Village in Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Police are advising members of the public to extinguish candles when they are about to go to bed to avoid such incidences.