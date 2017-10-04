Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named a final 19-man squad for an international friendly against Tanzania this weekend.

The Belgian tactician has handed Be Forward Wanderers Winger Felix Zulu his first senior national team call up, with Brighton Munthali picked to replace the injured Ernest Kakhobwe.



Some notable faces include Stainly Sanudi, Yamikani Fodya, Chikoti Chirwa, Jabulani Linje and Richard Mbulu.

The team leaves on Thursday for the match.

However, the country’ joint top goal scorers Mphatso Phillimon and Mathews Sibale have all been left out of the squad,with Limbikani Mzava and Dalitso Sailesi all missing out of the trip due to injuries.

Below is the full squad list traveling to Tanzania:

Goalkeepers:

-Charles Swini

-Brighton Munthali

Defenders:

-John Lanjesi

-Miracle Gabeya

-Yamikani Fodya

-Stainley Sanudi

-Dennis Chembezi

-Gomezgani Chirwa

Midfielders

-Frank Banda

-Chikoti Chirwa

-Levison Maganizo

-Felix Zulu

-Righteous Banda

-Gerald Phiri Jnr

-Jabulani Linje

-John Banda

-Robert Ng’ambi

Strikers

-Fletcher Bandawe

-Richard Mbulu

-Gabadinho Mhango