Boy, 6, killed in accident

A six-year-old in Nkhatabay was on Tuesday hit to death by a Malawi Government vehicle as he was walking to school.

The boy, Vitumbiko Nyimba, died after being struck by the vehicle at St Joseph Catholic Church in the district.

According to Police public relations officer in the district Ignatius Esau, Vitumbuko was on his way to St Maria Goreth primary school where he was a learner.

“As he was crossing from right to left hand side of the road behind a moving vehicle, he was hit by a vehicle registration number MG 830 Toyota land cruiser that was being driven by a Mr Rabson,” he said.

Following the impact, the child sustained head injuries and was rushed to Nkhatabay district hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The driver who is currently on police bail will face the charge of causing death by reckless driving.

Police in the district have since called upon parents and guardians to see to it that their young ones are being escorted to school with someone who is older enough to avoid such accidents.