MRA pounces on Access Communications

..massive retrenchment looms

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has pounced on Access Communications Limited, Malawi24 has learnt.

This is due to the company’s underpayment, nondisclosure and failure to pay taxes for about five years.

Reports say Access owes MRA K850 Million and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) K275 Million for failure to pay license fees to the telecommunication sector regulator.

Malawi24 also understands that the company owes the Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL) money amounting to K87 Million and the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) up to K90 Million.

The company is also yet to settle a $600,000 package to telecom appliances supplier Huwaei.

In the meantime, there are fears among workers at the company.

It is reported that the company will retrench workers to cut costs so as to settle the loans.

Access carries out mobile phone and internet services.