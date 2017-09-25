NFRA maize price worries farmers

…Allow us to sell outside..

Farmers in Malawi have faulted government for failing to set an example in buying maize at the price that was approved earlier this year.

This follows announcement by National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) that it is to buy maize at K130 per kilogram and not K170 per kilogram.

Vice president for Farmers Union of Malawi Justin Chimangeni expressed worry on the NFRA maize price saying farmers are to be discouraged from growing more maize in the next farming season.

Chimangeni said government must allow farmers to sell the staple grain outside the country for small scale farmers to get profits.

He added that they are likely to make losses due to the new price that is to witness a 50 kilogram bag of maize being sold at K6500 and not K8500 that was approved during the harvest period.

Malawi government has been warning vendors in the country against buying maize at a lower price than the minimum price of K170/Kg.

Government further insisted that the grain should be sold within the country hence the ban on the exportation of the commodity.