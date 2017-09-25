Three killed, several injured in minibus accident

Three people died while several others escaped with injuries after a minibus they were traveling in was involved in a road accident.

The accident happened at Kalinyengo village along Lilongwe-Salima road on Sunday.

Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda identified two of the three who have died as Efilida Annie Chikuse, 75, and Chrissy Chipata aged 25, both from Ndembo Village Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu District while the other one is an unknown male passenger.

According to Kaponda, a motor vehicle registration number KU 839 Nissan Caravan that was being driven by Wanangwa Moyo, 29, from Tchindi village Traditional Authority Tchindi in Mzimba was coming from the direction of Lilongwe going towards Salima with 12 passengers on board.

“Upon reaching at Kalinyengo village the front left tyre got burst due to overspeeding. This resulted into the driver losing control of the motor vehicle,” Kaponda said.

Due to the impact, three passengers died on their way to Dowa District Hospital. The driver and one unknown female passenger sustained serious injuries and were taken to Dowa District Hospital while others escaped with minor injuries and were treated at Mvera Mission Hospital.

Postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital by medical doctors indicated that the three died due to head injuries and loss of blood.

The three dead bodies are at Dowa District Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification and collection.

The Police have since advised motorists to reduce speed along Lilongwe-Salima road as the road is steep and winding.