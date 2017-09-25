Malawian soldier kills himself in DRC

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has shot himself to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The soldier Moses Ngwira was from Chilumba Garrison but was in DRC on a peacekeeping mission.

According to reports, the Malawian soldiers were expected to engage rebels today as part of their peacekeeping efforts and Ngwira had told his friends he would be the first to die.

He later shot himself in the head and a rifle was found at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, MDF is yet to comment on the matter and the reason for the soldier’s suicide is yet to be established.