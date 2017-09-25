National Bank donates to school

As the education sector in Malawi continues struggling, a sigh of relief has now come following a donation made by National Bank of Malawi (NBM) in Lilongwe.

National Bank of Malawi has donated desks at Njewa Community Day Secondary School in Malawi’s capital city Lilongwe.

According to NBM, the donation to Njewa Community Day Secondary School is one of the bank’s efforts to empower Malawi education.

“The bank of the nation is making sure that the students at Njewa CDSS have a good learning environment,” said the bank in a Facebook post.

Commenting on the post, Malawians have hailed the bank for the corporate social responsibility it is doing in the country and specifically the donation of the desks.

Recently, National Bank of Malawi also donated various medical items to Mulanje District Hospital worth K5 million.

Presenting the donation, National Bank Mulanje Service Centre Manager, Tamara Mtuwa, said shortage of drugs in the country is a barrier to achieving health goals.

She said healthy people are productive, hence the reason National Bank did not hesitate to give back to the Mulanje community.

“We know that as hospitals, your budgets are limited and through this donation, we expect it will allow you to redirect some of your financial resources to other equally important things like food for the patients,” Mtuwa said.