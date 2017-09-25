BWB employee in K128m scam arrested

A Blantyre Water Board (BWB) employee who fled the country after stealing K128 million from the water supplier has been arrested.

The employee, Brian Makoti, who was working as Corporate Client Officer has been arrested in Botswana.

Makoti and his accomplice Obina Liwonde who is still at large went on the run after the scam was uncovered last month.

Officer in charge of Fiscal Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police Isaac Norman told the local media that the suspect was arrested by Fiscal Police in Botswana after Malawi Police issued a red note to International Police (Interpol).

“The process of extradition is currently underway and is being handled by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP),” he said.

The two face charges of conspiracy, theft by public servant, forgery, uttering false documents and money laundering.

Makoti and Liwonde in June opened an account at Nedbank in Blantyre through which they siphoned K128 million out of K150 million deposited into the account.

The K150 million was received between July and August this year from the Malawi Police Service (MPS) and State Residences through four cheques payable to BWB.

The Nedbank account was named BWB Social Welfare so when the employees received cheques saying ‘pay BWB’ or ‘pay Blantyre Water Board’, they would add Social Welfare at the end in order to deposit the money into their account.

Using the trick, they stole K128 million most of which they withdrew while K25 million was transferred to an FDH account belonging to Liwonde.

The scam was uncovered last month after Makoti went to Nedbank to withdraw K20 million.