Teenage boys jailed for raping ‘girlfriends’

Two 18 year old boys will now start a new difficult life in prison.

The Nkukula court has sentenced two 18 years old boys to 5 years jail term each for defiling two 14 years old girls separately.

The court heard through police prosecutor Sergeant Romus Amini of Kanengo Police Station on separate sittings that the teenagers, Gwiriza Dzinkambani and Alex Chikwama, met the two girls (names withheld) on their way to Senti to visit a relative in August 2017 and they coaxed them to watch a movie at their parents’ house which is located in area 43 in Lilongwe.

Sgt Amin said the boys later defiled the girls after spending night with them in the house.

The teenagers pleaded guilty to the charge and disclosed that they were in a love relationship with the girls.

While passing the sentences, First Grade Magistrate Cecilia Onsewa said sexual cases have enormous negative impact on girls therefore need of meaningful penalties.

The magistrate said she had considered the age of the convicts and that they are first offenders who have pleaded guilty without wasting the court’s time as strong mitigation factors.

Gwiriza Dzinkambani hails from Khando village while Alex Chikwama hails from Mlenga village, both of Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.

In a related case, the same court on Monday 18 September 2017 also sentenced another teenager Allan Alikanjero (19) to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 13year old girl.