Mnyambuti David Kalirani to release album

Gospel hip hop icon David Kalilani has hinted on releasing a new album having treated his fans to singles for a couple of years.

Kalilani who is among the pioneers of Malawi hip hop made the announcement on Thursday through Facebook. He expressed excitement over completion of the project and how long time of working on it guarantees fully baked products.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that I’m ready to release my new album. It’s been a long wait for us all, but I’ve come to learn that ‘good things take time’and when the Lord is in charge, you only move when He says move,” he wrote

According to the Nyambo rapper, the album will be out earlier than November.

“So get ready – keep your eyes peeled for more announcements … it won’t be long… even November is far.”

The post has attracted hundreds of positive feedback from his fans. They express high level of anticipation.

However the Exodus album maker is yet to share more details concerning his forthcoming album, let alone promise to make more announcements as time goes.