Court slaps three Congolese for illegal entry

The Mchinji magistrate court has convicted three (3) Congolese nationals on the charge of illegal entry while a Malawian national has been convicted on the charge of aiding and abetting illegal entry into the country.

According to Mchinji police publicist, Madalitso Banda, the three Congolese are Saidi Djumatatu, 22, Saidi Ramazani, 29 and Aruna Radjabu, 24 who were aided by Victor Kalala Muyimona.

Banda said the three illegally entered Mchinji through unchartered routes although they were in possession of Congolese passports.

He further said Muyimona, who aided the three is a citizen of Malawi by registration whose country of origin is D.R.Congo and runs businesses in Mangochi district.

When they were taken to Mchinji magistrate court, the court found the three Congolese nationals guilty of illegally entering Malawi contrary to Section 21(1) of the Immigration Act and also found the Malawian guilty of aiding and abetting illegal entry into the country contrary to Section 36 of the same Act .

The three Congolese nationals have been fined K100,000 each or in default serve imprisonment for six(6) months.

The court has also recommended for deportation of the three after the fine is paid or serving the sentence.

The Malawian has been fined K300,000 or in default serve imprisonment for ten(10) months but all the fines have not yet been paid and the four are being remanded at Mchinji Police station.