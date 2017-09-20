Police officers robbed

Two police officers in the commercial city of Blantyre were on Monday robbed and assaulted by some unknown criminals in two different incidents.

According to a police report the first robbery with violence occurred on Monday, September 18 at around 18:30hrs at Escom Offices along Dunduzu road.

It is reported that Sergeant James Chitonde of Southern Region Police Headquarters was attacked by unknown criminals.

Police says Chitonde was on his way home and upon reaching the said place he met with a group of unknown criminals who were armed with panga knives and they started assaulting him before they robbing him off his Tablet cellphone and money.

The officer sustained multiple cuts on his head and a fractured arm and was later taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Another Robbery with violence occurred the same day at around 19:00hrs in Manje where constable Clement Mazibuko was attacked by unknown criminals.

It is said that Mazibuko was coming from his duties and upon reaching the said place he met with a group of unknown criminals who were armed with panga knives and they started assaulting him before they stole his cellphone, K50,000 cash and a pair of camouflage uniform.

The victim sustained a big cut on his head and is as well receiving treatment at the same hospital.