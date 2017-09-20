Chakwera might not represent MCP in 2019

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) current President Lazarus Chakwera might not be on the Presidential ballot in the 2019 polls.

A young MCP member Keneth Bwanali has expressed his wish to challenge Dr Chakwera for the post of party President at the party’s convention.

If he is successful, he will be the face on the ballot for the opposition party.

Bwanali said that it is high time for youths in the country to take leadership positions and his action does not mean he is against Dr Chakwera.

Writing on his Facebook page Bwanali said that time has come for the youth in all political parties in Malawi to take part in top leadership of the parties.

“DPP cadets contest against Mutharika, PP, AFORD ,UDF , do that as I have done against the incumbent Reverend Chakwera,” he posted.

“I don’t have any grudges against him, its the requirement of democracy and intraparty politics,” Bwanali said.

MCP is yet to announce the dates of its convention where party members will elect various positions as well as the party’s presidential candidate .

Recently, the party has roped in high profile political gurus such as Sidik Mia who have boosted the standing of the party.

