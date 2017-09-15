Nyasa Big Bullets have appointed a former player as the club’s interim head coach.

Former player and chairman of sub-technical committee Rodgers Yassin has been appointed as the club’s interim head coach with immediate effect.

According to a statement released by the club on Friday and signed by General Secretary Albert Chigoga, Yassin will fill in the void left by the Burundian Nsazurwimo Ramadhan who parted ways with the club last week after failing to convince the management to extend his holiday which was due to end last month before the end of the first round.

“Nyasa Big Bullets has appointed its former player and chairman of sub technical committee as an interim head coach with immediate effect.

“Nyasa Big Bullets is highly indebted for the services of Eliya Kananji for bringing the team to its current status as champions of Carlsberg Cup and good position in the Super League,” reads part of the statement.

The club has also confirmed that Eliya Kananji will revert to the position of assistant head coach.

The development comes just days after he inspired Nyasa Big Bullets to their third Carlsberg Cup triumph over rivals Be Forward Wanderers.

“This means Kananji automatically reverts to the position of assistant head coach,” reads the letter.

Earlier last week, the club announced that they would prefer paying a fine of K500 000 to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for using the former Wanderers and Blantyre United coach than hiring a new tactician but the decision has been reversed with the coming in of Yassin.

As per Football Association of Malawi (FAM) club licensing requirements, Kananji was not eligible to be the head coach as he has no CAF B coaching license.

Yassin’s first game in charge will be a Super League encounter against struggling Chitipa United at Chilomoni Stadium on Saturday.