Mzuni eyeing Kinnah

Super League side Mzuni wants to appoint former Malawi coach Kinnah Phiri as the club’s head coach, Malawi24 can report.

Phiri has had his two year contract terminated by Tanzanian side Mbeya, according to reports and he has already been linked with Mzuni.

According to a source, Mzuni officials met on Thursday to discuss the possibility of appointing Phiri to replace Alex Ngwira.

“The team management met today Thursday discussing to bring Kinnah to help the team survive in the league since the team is in a position whereby anything can happen,” said the source.

The source told Malawi24 that at the meeting the officials agreed to approach Kinnah when he returns home from Tanzania.

In an interview with Malawi24, Phiri refuted claims that he has been fired saying the club was failing to pay him so he resigned.

“They didn’t sack me but rather I resigned since the club is failing to pay me, so as you know life these days wants money to help on everyday life,” he said.

On whether he is ready to join Mzuni once he comes back home, Phiri said: “Am still in Tanzania so I cannot comment anything since it’s too early to say but I am ready to work with any team anywhere,” said Phiri.

Kinnah Phiri went to Mbeya Tanzania last season and recently was planning to take some players from Malawi such as Khuda Myaba to join the Tanzanian side.

One of the players from Malawi who joined Mbeya during Phiri’s stint at the club is former Big Bullets goalkeeper Owen Chaima.

Kinnah once helped Mzuni football club to survive in the league during the 2015 season.