PP, UDF shun October by-elections

Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and People’s Party (PP) have not fielded candidates in three constituencies where the October 17 by-elections will be conducted.

According to PP spokesperson

, the party is geared for the 2019 tripartite election campaign and not next month’s by-election.

Chimpeni added that the PP has not prepared enough to have parliamentary candidates for the by-elections hence the move to not participate.

Meanwhile, UDF is yet to disclose reasons for pulling out of the parliamentary by-elections.

The development means that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are the only two major parties to have fielded parliamentary candidates in the by-elections.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announced to have by-elections in Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency, Lilongwe City South East Constituency, Nsanje Lalanje Constituency and Mayani North Ward in Dedza North Constituency.

There will also be by-elections in Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre Malabada.