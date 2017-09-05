SkyBand donates K0.5 million to ICTAM

With just a month to go before the much anticipated innovation forum by Information Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM), SkyBand Broadband has donated K500,000 towards the event which is scheduled to take place from October 6 to 7 in Mangochi.

SkyBand Brand Manager Chawanangwa Mphande said her company is delighted to partner ICTAM ahead of the event.

She also revealed that her company will provide free internet access during the event.

“We realize the importance of ICT in Malawi. We believe it is very important in developing our economy. We are very much looking forward to the event which is the key to ICT and as an Internet Service Provider, we believe in what ICTAM is trying to do in the ICT sector.

“We are also delighted to announce that SkyBand will provide free Internet services during the event,” she explained.

And speaking on behalf of ICTAM, the organisation’s president Wisely Phiri hailed SkyBand for the timely donation as it will help the association to successfully host the event.

“This donation will go a long way because we have a lot of things that we need as an association for the event and for us to have the things, we need money which SkyBand has donated. Apart from money, the company has also promised us that a free internet service will be offered during the conference which will see people being connected throughout,” he said.

He also added that preparations for the event are going on very well.

“The preparations are right on track as you are aware that we have also managed to secure international sponsors. As I am talking right now, we have received lots of innovations from different innovators as well as people who have registered to be part of the event,” he concluded.

Apart from SkyBand, Africa’s Talking has also come on board by providing this year’ winners with a platform to have their mobile applications access their SMS, USSD and mobile payment.