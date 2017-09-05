Stop being jealous – Skeffa

Musician Skeffa Chimoto has advised all Malawians to stop being jealous if the country is to develop.

Chimoto said this on Friday, 1st September when he performed at the Modern Park in Balaka district.

The musician who is also known as ‘The jamming machine’ was speaking at break after performing for over three hours non-stop.

Chimoto noted that most Malawians are fond of competing with one another forgetting that God blesses everyone in a different way.

“Most of you are fond of competing with each other instead of being motivated with what others are doing. Stop competing, stop being jealous because everyone is in his or her own lane.

“You need to always figure out your strongest skills and find a mentor that motivates you. Your role model can be someone you know personally or someone who you would like to meet one day. Always keep a positive altitude,” said Chimoto.

The artist further advised all musicians and Malawians at large to be God fearing and always pray for success on an individual and national level.

He said he always put God first because he is the one who took him from nobody to where he is today.

To the satisfaction of his fans who watched his performance, Chimoto jumped on stage at exactly 23:45 and dished out his best songs up until 03