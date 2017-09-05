Devotion: No more toiling, listen to His instruction

Luke 5:5-6 “But Simon answered and said to Him, “Master, we have toiled all night and caught nothing; nevertheless at Your word I will let down the net.” And when they had done this, they caught a great number of fish, and their net was breaking.”

Hard working is necessary but toiling is unnecessary especially where you toil with little or no results.

English dictionary defines toiling as long strenuous fatiguing labour.

That’s what Peter experienced. Without proper instruction of Jesus, he toiled night long with no results.

However when he heard the Word of the Master and did the Word, he got the right results. Dont labour without any proper instruction.

Before you put any effort to something, let the Word of God guide you in order to avoid toiling in vain. God speaks to us in different ways including through His Word.

That is why those who meditate on His Word day and night will put their labour to proper use. As they Work on anything, they are going to prosper.

If they are a student and they work hard on studies, they are going to get right results in examination. They will never spend their labour in vain.

Psalm 1:2-3 “But his delight is in the law of the Lord, And in His law he meditates day and night. He shall be like a tree Planted by the rivers of water, That brings forth its fruit in its season, Whose leaf also shall not wither; And whatever he does shall prosper.”

Joshua 1:8 “This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it.

For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success.”

Confession

I will never toil in vain. All my hard work will be directed in the right direction. In Jesus name. Amen.

