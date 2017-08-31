Soul Savers Church to host another crusade in Lilongwe

After hosting several prayer conferences within and outside Lilongwe, Soul Savers Church is at it again with another crusade scheduled to take place at the church’s Area 25 base in the capital, Lilongwe on Friday 1st September.

Soul Savers Church overseer Pastor Steve Wingolo said the crusade has been organized with an aim of bringing back lost souls.

He said the prayers will start at 6 o’clock in the evening and there will be special time to pray for the sick, barren and those who are heartbroken.

“We will pray for those who are sick, those who are barren and of course those who are passing through hard times, God is willing and their prayers will be answered right away,” he said.

He added that people in Nsanje and Chikhwawa should be on the lookout as the church is getting prepared to host several crusades.

Under the theme ‘Kusintha Nyengo 2017, the crusade will be spiced by live music performances from the Soul Savers praise team and Soul Savers women’s choir.

During this year alone, Soul Savers church has done a number of activities including a crusade at Chinkhoma in Kasungu on 30th June, Singles’ Conference, Couples’ Conference, launch of Soul Savers praise team DVD and a donation of assorted items at Mponera hospital in Dowa.